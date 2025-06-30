Sycamore art gallery’s Young Picasso program starts in July

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and programs in July at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. July 3 at the gallery. Attendees will be able participate in the “Create with KVAL” challenge. Members can create themed art pieces such as 2D art, sculptures and photography. The challenge’s theme is “My Favorite Things.”

KVAL’s Young Picasso summer art program will run from June through August. Participants can create original artwork to win cash prizes. Three winners from three age groups will be selected. Pre-drawn designs and an art-supply station also will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

Kishwaukee Valley Art League's Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., in downtown Sycamore on May 23, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The gallery’s next art rotation begins June 30. The rotation will feature 2D and 3D art pieces including sculptures, paintings, mixed-media installations and photography.

The league will participate in the Sycamore Merchants Food Drive from July 1 through July 14. Attendees can donate food at participating businesses to address community food insecurity. The gallery will be a donation drop-off point during business hours.

KVAL also is participating in the 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show on July 27 in downtown Sycamore. Attendees will be able view art pieces created by local artists.

The league is accepting artist submissions for its “Things I Love About DeKalb County” juried art show. Participants will be able to submit artwork celebrating DeKalb County’s art and culture. The art pieces can include entertainment, history, beautiful gardens, wildlife, food, unique events, sports, education, parks, recreation, agriculture and farm country.

Awards will be presented. An artist reception and award ceremony is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. The exhibit will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Entry forms are available at the gallery or online at facebook.com/kval-nfp.org or kval-nfp.org.

For information, call 815-762-0885.