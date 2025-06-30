June 30, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Here’s where mobile food pantry will be in DeKalb County in July

Rooted For Good Grow Mobile dates set for July

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County.

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County. (Shaw Local file photo)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good released a list of July locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in July:

  • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 1 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 3 to 5 p.m. July 3 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. July 8 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon July 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. July 15 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 17 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. July 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m to noon July 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
Have a Question about this article?