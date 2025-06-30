Here’s where mobile food pantry will be in DeKalb County in July

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County. (Shaw Local file photo)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good released a list of July locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in July: