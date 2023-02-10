Byers Brewing Company tapped as 2022 Business of the Year: ‘We have high hopes for this year’

DeKALB – The energy was high at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center in DeKalb as Byers Brewing Company was recognized for its contributions to the community as the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business of the Year.

During the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration Dinner, the Chamber named the family-owned brewery that first came to DeKalb in 2019 as its top business of the year. CASA DeKalb County also received the 2023 Nonprofit Organization Award. Two community businessmen – including John Pappas of Pappas Development, and the late James Forster – were inducted into the Chamber’s Hall of Fame. Forster received the posthumous Pioneer Award.

Byers Brewing Company – which announced a planned expansion earlier this year – was recognized for what chamber officials said was the brewers’ efforts to provide something special to DeKalb.

In his acceptance speech, Byers Brewing Company co-owner Steve Byers expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“We’re very happy where we are,” Byers said. “We’ve got a lot of high hopes for this year, and we feel like 2023 is going to be our year. We’re going to give back to this community more than ever because this is such a wonderful community.”

[ Business is hop’n for Byers Brewing Company in DeKalb, eager to expand production ]

Chamber executive director Matt Duffy also gave kudos to Byers Brewing Company..

“It’s a great story of a local family starting a business and finding ways to grow in challenging times early on,” Duffy said. “They’re great supporters of the community and have done a terrific job working with other businesses and organizations.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Steve Byers, co-owner of Byers Brewing Company, is congratulated by DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes after being announced as the 2022 Business of the Year Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration Dinner in the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Other finalists for Business of the Year were Dana’s Day Spa, Fargo Skateboarding, Illinois Community Credit Union and Pest Control Consultants.

CASA DeKalb County was recognized for its local efforts to stand up for children experiencing abuse or neglect. The nonprofit provides court-appointed special advocates to children who’ve been abused or may be going through court proceedings in the county.

CASA DeKalb County Executive Director Jill Olson said it means a lot to see the organization’s 30-year impact recognized by the DeKalb community.

“It is our 30th year this year, so how appropriate that we’ll be celebrating being selected,” Olson said. “We are grateful for the support here in the community. It started a long time ago, 30 years ago, where there was seen a need for creating an organization that would be the voice for children who experienced abuse and neglect. We all live in such a wonderful community, a wonderful county in DeKalb County. It’s hard to think that things like abuse and neglect happen here but they do.”

Other finalists for the 2023 Nonprofit Organization Award were Building Leaders Advocating for Change, DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66, Elder Care Services and Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association.

Chamber officials also inducted two honorees into the Business Leaders Hall of Fame: Jim Forster, former president and CEO of DeKalb Bank, and John Pappas of Pappas Development.

Pappas is a developer widely known in the community for numerous commercial and residential developments including Hy-Vee Shopping Center, Isaac Executive Suites, Cornerstone DeKalb and Plaza DeKalb downtown and the upcoming Arista Residences. Pappas Development was also recently approved to move forward with a purchase of the former DeKalb city annex building.

Pappas stressed the importance of values and how it’s driven the way he conducts business.

He said the work he does prioritizes cooperative partnerships, and gave thanks to the trades and all the people who he said “make the world go around.”

“They get up in the morning, and they go to work,” Pappas said. “That’s the people I hang around with. Nobody works for John Pappas. I work with all the trades.”

Forster was recognized posthumously by the chamber for his various contributions to the community. His son, Bruce Forster, accepted the award of his behalf.

Forster championed efforts to establish the Ben Gordon Community Health Center, was active on Kishwaukee Community College committee, president of the Kishwaukee Community Hospital Board and more.

Bruce Forster expressed gratitude to the chamber for taking time to recognize his father.

“Dad was a pioneer,” Forster said. “Dad was out working all the time. But he had full support from my mother who guided us as a family with eight kids and always supported him in absolutely everything he did.”