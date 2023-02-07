Business is hop’n for Byers Brewing Company in DeKalb, eager to expand production

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8

Steve Byers, co-owner of Byers Brewing Company, explains that each of the three tanks are named after one of his daughters as he talks about the brewing process Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the production area at the brewery and taproom in DeKalb. Byers is planning an expansion of its operations to include another location, 216 N. Sixth St., in DeKalb for production only. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)