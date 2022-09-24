Jill Konen sworn in to 23rd Judicial Circuit, marking women-majority on the bench in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – Jill Konen told her family and colleagues Friday she was “humbled and grateful” to be sworn in as an Associate Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, marking the first time the circuit has had more women than men on the bench.
Retired 23rd Judicial Circuit Judge Ronald Matekaitis spoke to a nearly full court room before Konen took her oath. He noted that with Konen’s appointment, DeKalb County now has four women and three men judges serving the courts.
“I’m unaware of any other county in the state with seven or more judges that can say the same thing,” Matekaitis said.
Konen is filling a vacancy created by Judge Philip Montgomery, who in July transitioned from his position as an associate to circuit court judge after the retirement of Judge Thomas Doherty.
“The path to the bench for me was relatively easy because those who came before me paved the road on which I traveled,” Konen said.
Konen told the story of Myra Bradwell and her quest to become a lawyer in Illinois 152 years ago. In 1869 Bradwell petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court for a license to practice law but the Illinois Supreme Court refused to give her a license because she was married.
Konen read aloud part of the unanimous decision that ruled against Bradwell in 1870, which said the Illinois Supreme Court could not approve the license for Bradwell because it would mean women could fill any office in the state.
“Whether, on the other hand, to engage in the hot strifes of the bar, in the presence of the public, and with momentous verdicts the prizes of the struggle, would not tend to destroy the deference and delicacy with which it is the pride of our ruder sex to treat her, is a matter certainly worthy of her consideration,” the 1870 opinion reads.
Despite the 1872 ruling, legislation passed by state officials in Illinois the same year said “no person shall be precluded or debarred from any occupation, profession, or employment (except military) on account of sex;” paving the way for women to be barred lawyers.
“And here we are today,” Konen said, “Women governors, women lawyers, women sheriffs and yes, women judges.”
Konen, a Waterman-based private practice attorney, joins the bench of the 23rd Judicial Circuit with 20 years of experience. She graduated from Northern Illinois University’s College of Law in 2002. Born in Ohio, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and achieved her Masters in Administration from Iowa State University.
Konen, who was robed by her daughter Amelia Konen during Friday’s ceremony, thanked her parents, Jim Sheeks and Donna Sheeks, for giving her and her siblings for their support. She said her parents instilled in her the values and principles to choose her own path.
“I owe my parents more than I would ever be able to express,” Konen said. “Mom, Dad, I love you and it means the world to me that you are here today.”
Konen, who was selected from a pool of applicants that included 15 area lawyers who applied for the vacancy left by Montgomery, said she hopes to “obtain the professionalism, confidence and devotion” displayed by her fellow judges on the 23rd Judicial Circuit.
“I think Myra Bradwell would be proud to see that in DeKalb County, Illinois the timid and delicate women now outnumber ruder sex four to three,” Konen said.