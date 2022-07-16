Philip Montgomery sworn in as 23rd Judicial Circuit’s newest judge: ‘Dreams do come true’

SYCAMORE – Philip Montgomery was sworn as the 23rd Judicial Circuit court’s newest judge on Friday, moving up to a circuit judicial bench in DeKalb and Kendall counties after serving as associate judge for more than seven years.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice, Michael Burke, spoke during Montgomery’s swearing-in ceremony Friday at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Burke said he was honored to recommend Montgomery – who was appointed after a vacancy arose due to the retirement of DeKalb County Judge Thomas Doherty retired on July 4 – for the position.

“There is a great deal of responsibility that comes along with being a circuit judge,” said Burke. “I cannot think of a better person to fill that position.”

Judge Philip Montgomery is sworn in as a circuit court judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court by Judge Bradley Waller as his wife Lisa Montgomery holds the bible Friday, July 15, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

Burke said he always does his best to come to events like this. “I think it’s important for the Supreme Court to, you know, be involved in the swearing in ceremonies whenever we can.”

While talking to the crowd gathered to watch him take his oath of office, Montgomery said if he had been told eight years ago this summer he would be appointed an associate judge and then a few years later be appointed a full circuit judge, he wouldn’t have given credence to it.

“Needless to say, I would have looked at you and said, ‘I don’t believe that’s accurate,’ ” said Montgomery. “But I stand before you as an example of the fact that dreams do come true.”

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, was among those in attendance inside a crowded courtroom 300 Friday. He said he was ecstatic to see Montgomery step into his new role.

“We need people of integrity to sit on the bench, and I don’t think anyone embodies that better than Judge Montgomery,” Keicher said.

Early in his career, Montgomery worked as a private practice attorney and then served as an assistant state’s attorney in DuPage County from 1989 to 1998. Starting in 2008, Montgomery served as an assistant state’s attorney in the DeKalb County State Attorney’s Office in Sycamore until he was appointed as an associate circuit court judge on Oct. 9, 2014.

Montgomery, who earned a Juris Doctor degree from Drake University in 1987, worked as an attorney for 26 years before he took up the circuit court bench in November 2014.

Chief Judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, Bradley Waller, said he didn’t know Montgomery prior to his appointment eight years ago. Waller said he remembered, however, that Montgomery asked the judges questions, something atypical of most candidates.

“He knew a little bit about each of us, which kind of scared me a little bit,” said Waller.

“While I think he may have focused on standing out, Phil has done that in the most humble and unassuming way possible,” said Waller. “I am proud to call him a colleague and a friend.”

Montgomery was appointed to be a resident circuit judge on March 14, after Doherty's retirement, according to a document from the State of Illinois Supreme Court

While speaking during the ceremony, Montgomery said his biggest fear when he learned Justice Burke was going to attend his swearing-in was that he’d been mistaken for someone else.

“There aren’t any take backs are there,” said Montgomery.

Justice Burke said he first met Montgomery when he came to the DuPage County state attorney office.

“Just seeing his career grow and then become a judge out here,” said Burke, “I was very proud to be associated with him.”