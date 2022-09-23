September 24, 2022
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Hinckley Lions Club Cruise to raise money for library renovations Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Downtown historical Hinckley, IL along Route 30 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Hinckley Lions Club will host a Cruising for the Library event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Hinckley to raise money for renovations to the Hinckley library.

Drive into Hinckley and enjoy your dinner hour at one of the six eating locations in town: J&K Half Moon, South Moon BBQ, Fat Olive’s Pizza, Brown Pub, Dairy Joy and Subway.

The free-to-attend event also will offer a 50/50 raffle along with other raffles to benefit the renovation of the Hinckley library at its new location. Music will be provided by the Hinckley Lions Club during the event.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Historical Society is sponsoring the Shade Tree Music Company on the lawn at the community building.

For information, call Dave at 630-335-0816.