DeKalb Fire Department marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

DEKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department took time to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a ceremony Sunday at Fire Station No. 1.

The program started with a brief procession, with individuals hoisting up flags to represent the U.S., state of Illinois, city of DeKalb and the DeKalb Firefighters Local 1236.

DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas recounted the tragic events that transpired on this day in history and tallied the number of deaths that occurred.

“The breakdown of the casualties are as follows: 2,753 were killed in New York, 343 of those were firefighters, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon, 40 were killed on Flight 93,” Thomas said.

During the program, a bell was struck three times.

Thomas said the fire department wanted to commemorate the horrific attacks by tolling the bell.

DeKalb Fire Department Chief Mike Thomas talks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held on Sunday Sep. 11, 2022 at station one in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

“We utilize these traditions as symbols to reflect, honor and put respect on those who have given so much,” he said.

Fire service professionals share a long history when it comes to the bell and its significance.

“To symbolize the devotion that these brave souls have for their duty – a special signal of three rings, three times each represents the end of our comrades duties and that they will be returning to orders,” Thomas said. “To all those who have selflessly given their lives for the good of their fellow man, their tasks complete, their duties well done. To our comrades, our last alarm.”

Thomas acknowledged the challenges that those in firefighting profession face in today’s world and how it may complicate matters.

“The men and women of today’s fire service are confronted with a more dangerous work environment than ever before,” he said. “We are forced to continually change our strategies and tactics to accomplish our tasks. Our methods may change, but our goals remain the same as they were in the past: to save lives and to protect property – sometimes at a terrible cost. This is what we do. This is our chosen profession. This is the tradition of the firefighter.”

As Thomas closed his remarks, the bell was again struck three times.