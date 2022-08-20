DeKalb County Board approves $2 hourly retention bonus for staff who remain at nursing home during sale period

Shaw Local file photo – Chuck Simpson speaks during the July 13, 2022 special Committee of the Whole meeting, where it was decided the DeKalb County Board would vote on two offers to buy the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, as well as a referendum for voters to decide if the county can support the facility by levying a property tax. On July 20, 2022 the board voted against the referendum and initiated a sale with Illuminate HC. (Camden Lazenby)