As sale spurs staff resignations at county nursing home, DeKalb County Board eyes retention

Brian Gregory (right bottom corner), county administrator, speaks to the DeKalb County Board Wednesday, July 13, 2022 during the board's Committee of the Whole meeting at the Legislative Center in Sycamore. Gregory presented updated financial numbers about the nursing center, which sits about $7 million in debt, as the board considers whether to sell the home to a private buyer or place a property tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot. (Kelsey Rettke)