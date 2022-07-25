Garage fire on Clifford Drive in DeKalb causes $10K in damages

DeKALB – A garage fire on Clifford Drive in DeKalb Sunday caused about $10,000 in damages, though no injuries were reported, according to DeKalb fire officials.

The building fire was reported around 5:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Clifford Drive, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

The cause still is under investigation. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

When firefighters arrived, crews reported fire and smoke coming from the back of the garage. The crews extinguished the fire and then searched the garage for any victims before reporting an all clear, the release states.

Crews reported that the fire was contained to the garage, and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half to overhaul the area, and reported about $10,000 worth of damages.

First responders from the DeKalb Police Department also assisted.