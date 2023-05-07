Missing DeKalb teen found dead, police open homicide investigation

DeKALB – A 15-year-old girl reported missing by her family was found dead in DeKalb Sunday, and police are investigating the teenager’s death as a homicide, authorities said.
An adult man has been arrested in the teenager’s death, but no charges have yet announced, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
The family of the 15-year-old reported her missing to DeKalb police on Saturday, according to a Sunday evening news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The family told police they hadn’t seen the teenager since the evening of May 4.
According to police, phone records show that the teenager had been at an address in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb on May 4.
During the investigation, DeKalb police found the missing teenager’s body on Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of College Avenue, according to the release.
Using search warrants, police reportedly searched a nearby residence and arrested a man in connection to the girl’s death.
No details on charges or identity of the suspect have been released as of 6:11 p.m. Sunday, though DeKalb police said the suspect is in police custody.
The suspect reportedly knew the victim, who also has not been identified.
According to DeKalb police, formal charges are pending against the suspect.
“There is no threat to the general public in this case,” DeKalb police wrote. “The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
This is a developing story which will be updated.