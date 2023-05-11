DeKalb sex offender allegedly suffocated girl with a pillow before discarding her body: records

Some of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland's (shown in the picture) friends gathered Monday, May 8, 2023, in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb where the girl was allegedly killed on May 4, 2023. Timothy Doll, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Sasso-Cleveland, 15, of DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)