Sycamore parents react to proposed Sycamore District 427 elementary school boundary changes

Kelly Hardesty, a teacher and parent of a student in Sycamore Community School District 427 asks a question of district superintendent Steve Wilder Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, during a public meeting hosted by the district at North Grove Elementary School. The forum was held to get staff and community feedback on a plan that could change the district boundaries causing some students to have to switch elementary schools inside the district as early as next year. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)