Proposed boundary change in Sycamore School District could impact all five elementary schools

Second-graders and good friends Addison Craft (left) and Aubrey Crawford run for a hug after spotting each other in this Aug. 17, 2022 Shaw Local file photo on the first day of school at North Elementary in Sycamore. Sycamore School District 427 is soliciting parent and community feedback on a plan that could change which elementary school parents send their children to as early as this fall 2023. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)