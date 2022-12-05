DeKalb District 428 ex-superintendent Douglas Moeller found guilty of texting explicit photos of former employee

Former DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Douglas Moeller talks to his attorney Clay Campbell during his trial Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Moeller was charged in April 2018 with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a class 4 felony. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)