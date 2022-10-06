Ex-DeKalb District 428 boss Douglas Moeller’s trial starts on charges he sent school board members sexual photos of employee

Former DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Douglas Moeller listens as his attorney Clay Campbell makes his opening statement during the trial Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Moeller was charged in April 2018 with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a class 4 felony. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)