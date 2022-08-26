5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Corn Fest, FNBO First National Challenge, Ribs Rhythm and Brews and more

1. DeKalb Corn Fest runs 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 through 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in downtown DeKalb.

Entry to the popular three-day festival which will take place Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 is free, and family-friendly. However, those wishing to partake in the VIP area which provides food and alcoholic drinks, or line up and enjoy some live music in the sound stage can purchase tickets at cornfest.com.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and continue through 6 p.m. Sunday in the city’s downtown. One of state’s last remaining free music festivals in its 44th year, the festival also will feature carnival rides, artisan crafts for sale, a beer garden, family activities, a corn boil and more.

For a festival map, visit www.cornfest.com/fest-info/fest-map. The carnival will set up at Second and Oak streets, with the VIP soundstage area next to the Egyptian Theatre, and free soundstage viewing right outside of the fenced-in area.

Read about road closures and event details at www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle.

For information, visit www.cornfest.com.

2. Come out for some good eats and live music at Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in downtown Sycamore on Elm Street and City Lot 1 and 2.

The night festival features award-winning rib vendors from across the region, craft beer and live music from Back Country Roads. The event is hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and Discover Sycamore.

For information, visit www.discoversycamore.com/events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest/

3. Celebrate 10 years of Jazz in Progress – Swingin’ the Band Shell at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Celebrate 10 years of making music together with the 18-piece community jazz band that will play a variety of music including classic jazz standards, Swing-era, funk from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as other favorites. The band will feature a number of vocal and instrumental soloists from the members of the ensemble.

For information, call 815-751-0006, email aaronbutler478@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/JazzInProgress/posts.

4. Friday night football returns with DeKalb Barbs vs. Sycamore Spartans at the 2022 fall from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the FNBO First National Challenge at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

The event proceeds raise funds directly for the high school booster sports clubs at DeKalb and Sycamore high schools. Game entry with hot dog meal is $10 a person, or $15 for a pork chop meal.

The freshman game kicks off 4 p.m., followed by 4:45 p.m. tailgating, a 6:15 p.m. parade of athletes and a 7 p.m. varsity game.

For information or to buy tickets, visit www.fnbochallenge.org.

5. Kayak the Chicago River from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 with Outdoor Adventures.

Announced by Outdoor Adventures at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Registration may be full for this session, but another will be offered Sept. 18. For more information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.