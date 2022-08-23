DeKalb Corn Fest 2022: Road closures and what you need to know

DeKALB – Thousands are expected to descend on the newly reconfigured downtown DeKalb strip in a week for DeKalb Corn Fest, the area’s largest summer music festival.

Entry to the popular three-day festival which will take place Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 is free, and family-friendly. However, those wishing to partake in the VIP area which provides food and alcoholic drinks, or line up and enjoy some live music in the sound stage can purchase tickets at cornfest.com.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and continue through 6 p.m. Sunday in the city’s downtown. One of state’s last remaining free music festivals in its 44th year, the festival also will feature carnival rides, artisan crafts for sale, a beer garden, family activities, a corn boil and more.

New this year, the Kid Fest has moved to North Third Street.

For a festival map, visit www.cornfest.com/fest-info/fest-map/. The carnival will set up at Second and Oak streets, with the VIP soundstage area next to the Egyptian Theatre, and free soundstage viewing right outside of the fenced in area.

Free parking can be found at Fourth and Locust streets, along Lincoln Highway and at Third and Grove streets.

The Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway. Free steamed corn will be available to all until it runs out.

Six Pack will kick off the soundstage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Renegade Wildflower at 7 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 9 p.m.

Austin Hopkins will perform a solo acoustic set to kick off Saturday’s soundstage at noon, followed by Mary & Brian at 1:15 p.m., Rockin Moxie at 2:30 p.m., American English at 4 p.m., Hi Infidelity at 6:30 p.m. and The Voices of Classic Rock at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, Project Nostalgia will kick off the final day’s festival music at noon, followed by Party Doctors at 2 p.m., and Mike & Joe at 4:30 p.m.

For information, or to purchase festival merchandise, tickets for the VIP Soundstage area or carnival rides, visit cornfest.com.

Notice of road closures

The carnival is located in the city lots of Glidden, Ellwood, and Haish, which are located between Oak and Locust streets off of Second and Third streets. The carnival will also be in the parking lots of Finch Funeral Home, DeKalb Public Library and Frontier Communications. These parking lots will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 and will remain closed until 7 a.m. Monday morning for set up/tear down.

Closures effective 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 are as follows:

Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth streets

Second Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

Third Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

Locust Street between First and Fourth streets

Palmer Court between Second and Third streets will be closed at 10 a.m.

The city parking lot behind city hall, Embrey Lot, will remain open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. A limited number of parking spaces will be open for customers of Barb City Bagels throughout the festival.

There will be signs posted by the City of DeKalb in advance as a reminder. Any vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The city lots at Fourth and Grove streets and Second and Grove streets will remain open throughout the festival. There will also be street parking on Locust Street on the east side of Fourth Street available for use.