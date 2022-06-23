DeKalb men arrested with guns, over 5,000 grams of suspected weed in Lincoln Tower

DeKALB - Two DeKalb men are facing charges after police said they found the men in possession of more than 5,000 grams of suspected marijuana, about 166 times the legal limit, and guns during a recent drug bust at Lincoln Tower apartment complex.
Keshawn M. Dunn, 20, and Antron R. Williams, 29, both of the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway, were arrested with more than 10 pounds of marijuana over the weekend after a DeKalb police investigation, according to DeKalb County court records.
Police also reportedly discovered the pair in an apartment in Lincoln Tower with guns and ammunition, records allege.
Dunn is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
Williams is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm by a felon.
If convicted of the most serious charges, armed violence, a class X felony, each man could face up to 30 years in jail.
Dunn appeared before DeKalb County Judge Stephanie Klein on Saturday for a bond hearing, where Klein set Dunn’s bond at $100,000. Dunn, who was represented by attorney Robert Carlson of the Public Defender’s Office, would need to post $10,000 to be released from jail, records show.
Williams appeared before Klein on Sunday for a bond hearing, where he was represented by Carlson. Klein set Williams’ bond at $300,000. He would need to post $30,000 to be released from jail, records show.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said the arrests were made after an ongoing investigation by DeKalb police detectives, who uncovered the drugs and weapons while initiating a search warrant over the weekend.
Byrd referenced another recent arrest related to an armed robbery a week ago at Paraiso Minimarket in DeKalb and said first responders are working to address crime in the area.
“I just want to praise the men and women of the DeKalb Police Department for being extremely vigilant as it pertains to violent offenders in the area,” Byrd. “If you are not a law-abiding citizen and you plan on committing violent crimes in the city of DeKalb, then the DeKalb Police Department will find you and arrest you accordingly. Outstanding work by everyone involved in these two cases.”