DeKalb man charged in armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket

DeKALB – A DeKalb man is facing charges after police say he’s behind a midday armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket on North 10th Street earlier this month, according to court records.
Ethan R. Glass, 33, of DeKalb, is charged with aggravated armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after his June 15 arrest, shortly after a reported armed robbery at the DeKalb business. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Glass could face up to 15 years in jail.
Glass appeared for a bond hearing after his arrest June 16, where DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen set his bond at $250,000. Glass, who was represented by public defender Chip Criswell, would need to post $25,000 to be released from jail.
The armed robbery was reported shortly after 11 a.m. June 15.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said at the time that cash was reported stolen after a man, later identified as Glass, appeared to brandish a firearm at the store clerk. No injuries were reported.
Glass allegedly then fled on foot, according to court records. He was later pursued by police that same day, Byrd said.
The city of DeKalb issued a citywide emergency alert about 11:12 a.m. June 15 urging the public to avoid the 400 block of North 10th Street and keep an eye out for a man who had brandished a gun, had a gray beard and was wearing a brown tank top, pajama pants and a black cap.
“We had a brief pursuit with him in a vehicle,” Byrd said. “He was traveling northbound on Normal Road in DeKalb. We had enough information to know that that vehicle was involved. He was taken into custody shortly after without incident.”
Glass allegedly drove a 2010 Nissan Versa, records show, and disobeyed verbal and visual signs by a DeKalb police officer to stop fleeing, driving through two traffic stops.
During the robbery, Glass allegedly threatened the store clerk, a man, with a firearm if he did not turn over money.
Glass is next scheduled to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. June 23.