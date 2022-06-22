DeKalb man charged in armed robbery at Paraiso Minimarket

Ethan R. Glass, 33, of DeKalb, is charged with aggravated armed robbery, a class 1 felony, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer after his June 15, 2022 arrest, shortly after a reported armed robbery at the DeKalb business, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local)