Portion of State Street in downtown Sycamore closed temporarily for gas leak: police

SYCAMORE - A portion of State Street in downtown Sycamore is expected to be closed for another few hours Wednesday evening while crews work to fix a gas leak, said Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters.

State Street between Main Street and Airport Road is closed as of 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a social media announcement by the Sycamore Police Department.

The gas leak was located near Kishwaukee Drive on State street, and traffic is expected to be impacted until further notice, according to the post.

“We are being advised might be another two to three hours,” Winters said around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Truck drivers heading east on Illinois Route 64 are asked to detour to Somonauk Street south to Bethany Road, and west to Airport Road before heading north back to Rt. 64, police said.

Drivers in cars can detour back to Rt. 64 by going from Sycamore Street to Sabin Street, Swanson Street to Vista Terrace and Kingsway Drive back to Rt. 64.

Winters said police believe that the gas leak was a result of contractors working in the area. Water main repairs and resurfacing work was scheduled for Rt. 64 in Sycamore this summer.

“Although the road is closed, there have been no business closures nor evacuations,” Winters said. “Cause of the break is believed to be contractors working near the pipe.”

This story was updated at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 with additional information from Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters with more information about the gas leak. Additional updates could occur as more information becomes available.