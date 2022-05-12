DeKalb County nursing center for sale as board tentatively notes improved financials

Shaw Local file photo - Maggie Niemi, administrator at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, opines that she believes the center can be fiscally viable during her turn during public comment at the DeKalb County Board's Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)