DeKalb County begins sale process for struggling nursing home, with added stipulation

Mary Roman, a resident of the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for seven years, speaks during public comment as Ashley Rockstead, assistant director of nursing at the center, holds the mic at the DeKalb County Board meeting Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the legislative center in Sycamore. One of the items on the agenda was to vote on whether to sell the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)