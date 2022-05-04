Couple charged in March Sycamore bank robbery went on shopping spree with $100 bills: police

Kevin J. Hagemeier (right), 25, of the 300 block of Delcy Drive in DeKalb, and Ashley N. Zick (left), 26, of the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore, are each charged with aggravated robbery from a March 2, 2022 bank robbery at Heartland Bank in downtown Sycamore. Charges were announced by Sycamore police May 4, 2022. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Mark Black for Shaw Local)