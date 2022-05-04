Couple charged in March Sycamore bank robbery went on shopping spree with $100 bills: police

SYCAMORE - A couple is facing charges after Sycamore police say they robbed a Heartland Bank in early March and stole $1,400 before driving to Cortland and Dixon to purchase items from gas stations and a liquor store with $100 bills.
Kevin J. Hagemeier, 25, of the 300 block of Delcy Drive in DeKalb, and his girlfriend, Ashley N. Zick, 26, of the 600 block of South Cross Street in Sycamore, are each charged with aggravated robbery from the incident which occurred midday March 2. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, the pair faces up to 15 years in jail.
It’s not the first time Hagemier is accused of robbery in DeKalb County. According to court records, Hagemeier has been held in custody at the DeKalb County Jail since March 3 after a DeKalb arrest for a Feb. 27 aggravated robbery at Jimmy John’s, 850 Pappas Drive in DeKalb.
Both are now held at the jail on a $50,000 bond from arrest warrants obtained by Sycamore police for the bank robbery, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Sycamore Police Department. Zick and Hagemeier are expected to appear before a judge at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a bond hearing.
According to DeKalb County court records, Zick is accused of driving the pair in a silver 2005 Honda Accord to Heartland Bank and Trust at 124 S. Main St. in downtown Sycamore around 2 p.m. March 2. Hagemeier is accused of walking into the bank with a note which demanded $1,400 and threatened violence with a gun.
At the time the bank robbery was reported, Sycamore police said they didn’t know if he actually had a weapon on him.
According to police reports and court records, investigators used video surveillance footage from several countywide houses, businesses and tollway records, testimony from interviews with Zick and Hagemeier’s cellphone to compile a narrative of the robbery.
Police said Hagemeier entered the bank through the south door around 2:01 p.m. that day, wearing all black with an ace bandage-style face covering and gave the note, which demanded money and threatened gun violence, to the bank teller. Bank staff handed over the $1,400 in all $100 bills, records state. Hagemeier then left through the same door.
Hagemeier and his girlfriend met with DeKalb police at the DeKalb Police Department the following day related to the Jimmy John’s robbery, records state, where Hagemeier also allegedly wore a similar style face covering.
In conversation with Sycamore police who came to the DeKalb department March 3, Zick reportedly told officers she had driven to the bank the day prior, parked her car in the parking lot while Hagemeier went inside to rob the place, and then left with him shortly after. Zick reportedly told police she drove the pair to Casey’s General Store in Cortland, the Melrose Park area and Dixon before returning to DeKalb on March 3.
Video surveillance showed Zick’s car in the bank parking lot before and after the robbery, court records allege. Sycamore police searched the car at the DeKalb Police Department March 3 and reportedly found $704 in the passenger side door pocket.
According to Sycamore police, surveillance also showed Hagemeier went into the Casey’s at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland around 2:13 p.m., where he purchased fuel, cigarettes and food with a $100 bill. Around 8:43 p.m. that evening, Hagemeier entered Hometown Pantry & Liquors at 110 E. Seventh St. in Dixon where he bought alcohol with another $100, and asked for change, records allege.
At 11:32 p.m. that night, Hagemeier and Zick entered Citgo Gas Station at 502 W. Third St. in Dixon to buy fuel and food, also with a $100 bill, police said video surveillance states.
According to Sycamore police, Hagemeier’s phone also showed messages after the robbery related to drug transactions, which Zick allegedly told police they’d bought with the bank’s money.
On March 9, Sycamore police attempted to interview Hagemeier, but he asked for a lawyer, records state.
The Feb. 27 incident mirrored the bank robbery, DeKalb police allege. Court records state that Zick also told police she drove Hagemeier to the Pappas Drive Jimmy John’s in the same car, where he allegedly donned gloves, a dark coat, a backpack and flesh-colored bandage covering his face. DeKalb police said he handed a note to a sandwich shop employee which stated he was armed and demanded cash. Zick reportedly told police Zick returned with at least $100 in cash. Zick is not charged in the Jimmy John’s incident, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.