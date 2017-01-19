Convicted Sycamore sex offender accused of rape remains in jail

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore man accused of tying up and repeatedly raping a 19-year-old acquaintance remained in jail Thursday without bond.

Judge Philip Montgomery appointed attorney Bob Nolan to represent Thomas A. Broughton, 24, of the 400 block of East State Street, Sycamore. Broughton and his fiancée, Ashley N. Zick, 21, have both been charged with sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Prosecutors were expected to ask a judge Thursday to deny bond for Broughton. However, Broughton was unable to hire an attorney to represent him. The hearing on Broughton’s bond was rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

During a brief court appearance Thursday, Broughton said he worked as a box inspector at a company in Batavia, that the landlord at the Sycamore apartment complex where he lived has asked that he leave, and that Zick is pregnant with his child.

Zick remained in DeKalb County Jail on $75,000 bond Thursday evening. She would have to post $7,500 to be released.

Nolan declined to comment on the case after Thursday’s hearing because he had not had time to review the case file.

Sycamore police began investigating the incident after receiving a complaint that Broughton and Zick attacked the woman, who police described as an acquaintance of theirs, Sunday at the couple’s apartment.

Prosecutors said Broughton drove the 19-year-old woman to the couple’s Sycamore apartment and gave her alcohol. He and Zick then carried the woman to the bedroom and tied her hands and feet to the bed with straps. Both raped the woman multiple times despite her saying “stop” and “no,” according to court documents.

Zick admitted to the crimes and told police the victim didn’t consent to the sexual activity, court records show.

In 2011, Broughton was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for touching a 5-year-old girl. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court records. At that time, he was represented by Rick Amato.

In September 2016, Broughton was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Sycamore. He pleaded not guilty to that charge Nov. 28. Amato, who was elected DeKalb County state’s attorney in November, asked that a special prosecutor take over the case because he previously represented Broughton. The case remained pending as of Tuesday.