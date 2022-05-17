August 03, 2022
DeKalb County high school sports roundup for Monday, May 16, 2022

Hiawatha advances in Class 1A Newark Softball Regional

By Shaw Local News Network

Rachel Piscopo homered, and Meghan Rush drove in two runs as Hiawatha defeated Ashton-Franklin Center, 10-2, in their opener of the Class 1A Newark Softball Regional on Monday in Kirkland.

Rush was 3 for 4 and also scored two runs. Calli Schell was 1 for 1 and scored three times. Crystal Haack and Madison Krumwiedi each had an RBI for Hiawatha.

Brianna Block struck out seven through six innings for the Hawks.

Earlville 6, Indian Creek 4: At Earlville, Madison Bogle homered, but the Timberwolves fell in Class 1A Dakota Regional action.

Chelsea Hatfield went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Amelia Konen went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Emily Frazier went 2 for 3 and Geena Sanford went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Avery Boehne struck out four through six innings.

La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, Ava Lambert went 2 for 3 to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Chloe Mitchell pitched a complete game, struck out seven and allowed three hits.

Olivia Stoker went 2 for 3 with a single for the Knights.

BASEBALL

Johnsburg 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Johnsburg, the Cogs fell in nonconference action.

Ethan Wilnau went 2 for 3 at the plate. Nolan Perry, Ben Younker, Justyn Ferrara, Nate Kleba and Tristan Swenson all recorded hits for the Cogs.

BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb 3, Harlem 2: At Harlem, the Barbs won in nonconference action.

At singles, Matteo Bennardo won, 6-3, 6-4. At doubles, Rylan Lottes and Matthew Williams won, 6-1, 1-6, 10-1, and Pano Tsiftilis and Ben Grych won, 6-2, 6-3.

