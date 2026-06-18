Outgoing DeKalb District 428 superintendent bids farewell

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez reads aloud a farewell letter on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at her final board meeting. Incoming Superintendent Billy Hueramo takes over on July 1. (Megann Horstead)

In a farewell speech this week, outgoing Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez centered on her commitment to serving students in her role as DeKalb School District 428’s top education official, a post she’s held since 2021.

“To our students, you have been the reason for every early morning, every late night, every challenge, every celebration,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “You are the heart of this district and the promise of the future. As I close this chapter, I do so with confidence and the work that will continue because the mission is larger than any one individual.”

At the time, her appointment made her the first woman and the second person of color to hold the position since the early 2000s when Brian Ali was in the role.

“Over the years, I have learned that leadership is not measured by title, building awards or headlines,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “Leadership is measured by whether our decisions improve the lives of students who depend on us.”

Garcia-Sanchez said she believes DeKalb schools are in good hands.

“I leave this district optimistic because I have witnessed the extraordinary commitment of our teachers, our support staff, administrators, families and community partners,” she said. “I have seen people choose service over convenience and purpose over personal interests. That spirit is what makes DeKalb special.”

During her final board meeting on Tuesday, Garcia-Sanchez received a gift and flowers in recognition of her service to the district.

On July 1, Billy Hueramo, the district’s director of teaching and learning for elementary, is expected to take over as superintendent of DeKalb schools.

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez gives a commencement address on Saturday, May 23, 2026, during the graduation ceremony held at the Convocation Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Board members react

Here’s a look at what some board members had to say about Garcia-Sanchez’s farewell speech.

Board President Chris Boyes said he appreciated what Garcia-Sanchez had to say in her remarks.

“I think Minerva’s speech was really good,” Boyes said. “It reminded us all of the reason that we all serve in the capacities that we do: to take care of students.”

Board Vice President Nick Atwood praised Garcia-Sanchez on her leadership.

“She’s a fierce advocate for the kids,” he said. “It’s all in the speech. It’s all about the kids, and that’s what it should be.”

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez (left) and new principal Elizabeth Richardi welcome students Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, as they arrive for the first day of school at Founders Elementary in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Atwood said he’s had a positive working relationship with Garcia-Sanchez.

“Personally, she was always very available to me as a board member whenever I had questions,” Atwood said. “She was happy to meet with me. We met on a number of occasions.”

Board member Mark Charvat said it’s clear that Garcia-Sanchez came off as an impassioned educator.

“She was very focused on students, which is absolutely the right thing,” Charvat said. “She has a passion for doing what’s best for students. I’m glad that she focused on students and our kids in the schools throughout her final remarks.”

In August 2025, Garcia-Sanchez announced plans not to renew her contract with the district, about three months after the school board amended her employment contract to include 278 additional sick days.

Between her final school board meeting on June 16, 2026, and the Aug. 19, 2025, school board meeting where she announced that she would not be renewing her contract, Garcia-Sanchez missed only two regular school board meetings, both for district-related travel reasons, officials said.

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez discusses the results of the 2023 Illinois State Board of Education report card Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in her office in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Boyes said he was aware of the board meeting absences.

“Those were already pre-planned conferences that Minerva had to attend that the board was aware of, even before we weren’t renewing,” Boyes said.

Atwood said he wasn’t surprised to see how few board meetings Garcia-Sanchez missed.

“I never got any indication from her that she would be phoning it in or anything like that,” Atwood said. “She’s always been one to take on responsibility. She was responsible for this district and is responsible for it until the last day of her contract. I never even thought for a second that she wouldn’t be a complete professional as she has been this entire time.”

Garcia-Sanchez’s last day on the job is anticipated June 30, district documents show.

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez lets Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School students ring the bell as they arrive at the school Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, on the first day for most students in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Boyes said he will miss Garcia-Sanchez and her leadership.

“I think one of the things I’m going to miss most is that Minerva was always a very honest and direct person,” Boyes said. “I’m going to miss having someone that I can trust and have there.”

But Boyes said he is excited to have Hueramo stepping in as superintendent.

“I think that this is going to show that we in DeKalb love to invest in our own,” he said. “He started as a student-teacher with us, and now, he’s moved all the way up to superintendent, which just shows we have a great talent pool here that we can build.”

Atwood shared that sentiment.

“He has a really unique insight, having spent his whole career in District 428,” Atwood said. “He’s a good man. He’s a family man. He’s got a very strong academic background, having been the director of teaching and learning.”

Charvat said he believes everything is going to move forward smoothly with Hueramo.

“He’s understanding what the board’s concerns are,” Charvat said. “Billy is very much willing to listen, which I’m glad that he has an open ear, even before he’s become superintendent. That’s one advantage of having him on staff already. He knows the feel of the board. He knows what the board is expecting. There’ll be further expectations, obviously, once he takes his position coming up in a few weeks.”