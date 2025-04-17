DeKalb school district superintendent gets 278 more sick days in updated contract

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez speaks Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, during the grand opening celebration of the Beyond One Barb Transition Center in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 school board this week approved an update to superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez’s employment contract, which now includes 278 additional sick days, district documents show.

Some current and future school board members voiced concerns this week over an amendment to the superintendent’s employment contract. Though more board members voted in support of the contract change.

Jose Jaques – who recently was elected to a school board seat and will be sworn in this spring – expressed frustration with the increase in sick days.

Jaques is one of four expected to join the school board this spring. Incoming board member Mark Charvat, who won a two-year unexpired term unopposed, also spoke against the sick day increase.

“What justification for this extreme amendment is there?” Jaques said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “How is there no financial impact that would cover over a ... year of sick time and her salary is over $230,000? Considering the personnel request from last month, will we need to hire an acting superintendent to fill her absences.”

The board approved the contract amendment in a 4-2 vote. Dissenting votes were cast by board members Amanda Harness and Steve Byers. Board member Fred Davis was absent.

Under the amended contract, Garcia-Sanchez is entitled to 278 additional sick days, documents show.

Garcia-Sanchez gave thanks to the board for authorizing her contract amendment.

“I am thanking the board on behalf of everyone, as well, because without their support and their leadership in this we wouldn’t be able to do what our team was able to accomplish with all of you,” Garcia-Sanchez said.

The superintendent’s contract in 2024 was extended by the district through 2026. That agreement included 15 sick days and four personal leave days per year.

The board’s decision comes after the body decided in March not to move forward with a proposal to create an associate superintendent position. The initial proposal, which officials said would have had overlapping duties with the superintendent, was put forth by board Vice President Christopher Boyes.

Board President Deyci Ramirez said she and Boyes spoke about the superintendent’s contract since last year’s amendment.

“We didn’t agree to the actual sick days at that moment,” Ramirez said. “But we proceeded with the two-year contract at the moment.”

Ramirez said some board members felt the superintendent’s request for additional sick days was fair. Garcia-Sanchez recently underwent a performance evaluation, board members said.

Some on the school board debated whether the sick leave increase should have been included in the original contract amendment in 2024.

“Can you agree that this is something that was brought up in the past couple of months?” Harness said. “It was never something that was agreed upon when the contract was finalized last year, that depending on the annual review. So basically, this is pulling a fast one trying to slip something in there before the new board changes.”

Ramirez tried to address the concern.

“I wouldn’t say this is a fast one, but if that’s what you want to call it, then that’s what you want to call it,” Ramirez said.

Board Secretary Ariel Owen said she believes that based on Tuesday’s public feedback, future school board bodies could improve how information is communicated.

“While many of you who spoke are very involved in the community, everyone is not privy to the information we are privy to, unless you are on this board,” Owen said. “I think it’s a good thing for the incoming board. Based on the effect of the evaluation that she was given that we are making the decision.”

Harness said she wanted the public to know that school board members discussed the possibility of an increase to the superintendent’s sick days before the performance evaluation.