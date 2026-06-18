Lake County PrideFest planned for Saturday

In this file photo, Jessi Reid-Swiech, of Gurnee and Sol Cabachuela, of Mundelein, both with the Lake County Clerk's office in Waukegan, show the different flyers and positive messages they were handing out in the Resource Fair tent on June 10, 2023, during Lake County PrideFest at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. (Candace H.Johnson)

The Lake County PrideFest will take place June 20 at the Round Lake Beach Civic Center. Activities will run from noon to 8 p.m.

Lola Madison’s Drag Review with Auntie Heroine, Sabastian and more will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Among the other highlights are live music all day, drag performances that will light up the stage, food trucks serving local favorites, and more than 100 exhibitors, including community organizations, artists, makers, resources and vendors.

The event is free, but a $5 donation at the door supporting the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County is greatly appreciated.