Gurnee artist among area artists in new exhibit

“A Spring Triplet” brings a vibrant fine art celebration of the season to Northfield and the surrounding area.

Featuring artists Juli Janovicz of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Samira Gdisis of Racine, Wisconsin, and Kendra Kett of Gurnee, the exhibition offers a richly layered exploration of spring’s living world through watercolor, hand-pulled relief prints and mixed media.

Janovicz’s watercolor florals emerge from decades of gardening and botanical study, capturing the lingering resonance and quiet magic of the garden.

Gdisis’ linocuts and woodcuts distill natural forms into bold, rhythmic compositions of color and contrast, alive with movement and energy.

"Bittersweet Release" by Samira Gdisis (Photo provided by Samira Gdisis)

Kett’s mixed media works draw on cellular organic imagery as metaphors for healing and regeneration, suggesting growth at both intimate and expansive scales.

Together, the three artists form a visual triplet celebrating Spring as a season of renewal and luminous possibility.

“We hope everyone will come visit the North Shore Senior Center to see this multimedia show of vibrant art that celebrates spring’s glory,” Kett said in a news release. “The work features bright, engaging colors, beautiful flora and fauna themes, and interesting artistic techniques to explore. This is just what we all need and everyone is welcome – come out for a truly uplifting and joy-filled experience!”

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

“A Spring Triplet” is on view through June 25 at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, and features over 55 pieces of spring-inspired art.

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The center is closed Friday for Juneteenth. Free parking is available.

For information about the artists, visit samiragdisis.com, kendrakett.com and instagram.com/julijanovicz.