Friendly terrier mix in search of forever family

Rif is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 18, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Rif says, “I’m a go-with-the-flow little girl and leave treats and toys to whoever wants them. What I love is feeling the breeze on my face.

“If we are going for a walk, I’m known to suddenly drop on the ground and roll around the grass. This is so much fun!

“I’m so happy to be here. I mean, I got it made and have a real chance at a family that will be committed to me. Staff is great, my bed is comfy, good food, dog walkers, and now I’m getting featured in the Lake County Journal so everyone can see me.

“While I am always happy to meet new people, my main goal is to meet my new family. When do you think we could meet?”

This terrier-Shih Tzu mix is about 8 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, including rabies vaccination, tested negative for heartworm, on preventative and microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.