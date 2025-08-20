DeKalb School District 428 superintendent to exit in 2026

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez (shown in this Shaw Local Aug. 8, 2025 file photo) announced Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, that she does not intend to seek renewal of her contract when it expires in June 2026. (Mark Busch)

The top education official for DeKalb District 428 schools announced Tuesday that she does not intend to seek renewal of her contract when it expires in June 2026.

In a letter shared with colleagues and staff via email and read aloud at Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said she wanted it to be clear that her job is not done yet.

“I remain committed to the work that lies ahead through the end of my contract on June 30, 2026, and to a smooth and productive transition in the months ahead as the district begins its search for a new superintendent,” Garcia-Sanchez wrote.

Garcia-Sanchez’s announcement came on the heels of action taken by a divided DeKalb school board in April to update her employment contract to include 278 additional sick days. Her original contract, adopted by the board in 2020, included 15 sick days per year.

The board had approved the superintendent’s contract amendment in a split 4-2 vote at the time. Dissenting votes were cast by board members Amanda Harness and Steve Byers. Board member Fred Davis was absent.

The makeup of the school board has since changed, with the four new officials taking the oath of office to be seated after the certification of the April election results.

Garcia-Sanchez said she’s given her decision careful thought.

“This was not an easy decision, as it has been a profound honor to serve this district and community over the past several years,” she wrote.

Garcia Sanchez expressed appreciation to all who entrusted her with the district’s students.

“I am immensely proud of our entire D-428 team and all that we have accomplished over the past four school years,” Garcia-Sanchez wrote. “Together, we will continue on our course to ensure this year surpasses all others in our commitment to successfully executing our strategic goals, school improvement plans, and continued growth and achievement of our students.”

Garcia-Sanchez declined to comment further, fighting back tears as she left the board meeting room Tuesday night.

Her announcement means impending leadership changes for the county’s two largest school districts. Earlier this month, Sycamore School District 427 parted ways with its superintendent Steve Wilder, though public details surrounding that exit remain limited.

Board President Chris Boyes said DeKalb District 428 has a commitment from Garcia-Sanchez to fulfill her duties through the end of the school year. He said he’d like to keep the public informed as more information develops.

“As stated, Dr. Garcia-Sanchez will continue her responsibilities to lead the district until the end of her contract [on] June 30, 2026,” Boyes said. “We can provide more detailed updates on the process during our September Board of Education meetings.”