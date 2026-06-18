Blarney Island celebrates 125 years of ‘Fun in the Sun’

Blarney Island, the legendary restaurant, bar and concert destination located a mile offshore and in the middle of Grass Lake on the famed Chain O’ Lakes, proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2026. (Photo provided by Blarney Island)

Blarney Island, the legendary restaurant, bar and concert destination located a mile offshore and in the middle of Grass Lake on the famed Chain O’ Lakes, proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2026 – marking a legacy officially spanning half the age of the U.S.

Founded in 1901, Blarney Island has evolved from its early beginnings into one of the most unique entertainment destinations in the country. Accessible only by boat or helicopter, the island has become an iconic Midwest getaway, often referred to as “The Key West of the Midwest” for its vibrant atmosphere, waterfront energy and unforgettable experiences.

“Reaching 125 years is an incredible milestone, and it’s a testament to the generations of guests, staff and supporters who have made Blarney Island what it is today,” owner Rob Hardman said in a news release. “Whether you arrive by boat, shuttle, or helicopter, stepping onto the Island has always meant escaping into something special—like being on vacation.”

During the Prohibition era, Blarney Island gained notoriety under the control of infamous Chicago mob boss Al Capone, adding a storied chapter to its already rich history. Over the decades, the Island has continued to reinvent itself while preserving the spirit that has drawn generations of visitors.

A major reconstruction and expansion completed in 2016 elevated the venue into a premier entertainment hub, while maintaining its laid-back, island-style charm.

Today, Blarney Island features boat parking for up to 300 private vessels, along with two 45-passenger shuttle boats that transport guests to and from 4 acres of parking at the Port O’ Blarney on Grass Lake Road. A helipad and helicopter rides further enhance Blarney’s one-of-a-kind accessibility.

To celebrate our historic milestone, Blarney Island has the following planned:

• Special events and giveaways all summer long.

• 125th Birthday Bash on July 11 with tons of prizes, giveaways and first-class entertainment.

• New dance floor and bandshell features that are sure to amaze.

• Custom apparel to commemorate 125 years of service.

Voted “The Greatest Boating Bar in the World,” Blarney Island continues to deliver signature experiences all season long, including:

• Legendary drag boat racing every Thursday night from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

• Live music performances every weekend.

• A high-energy, vacation-like atmosphere that defines “Fun in the Sun since 1901” and the slogan of “A Mile Away From Reality”

For information about the 125th anniversary celebration, events schedule and transportation options, visit www.blarneyisland.com or contact info@blarneyisland.com.