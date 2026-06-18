Forest Preserves team up with brewer for history on tap

Brewed with barley, corn and rice—ingredients rooted in early American brewing traditions—56 Quills: American Pils features a hint of apple that adds subtle sweetness and balance, resulting in a crisp, refreshing finish. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

For the third consecutive year, the Lake County Forest Preserves has partnered with Harbor Brewing Company in Lake Villa to create a limited-edition beer inspired by early brewing traditions and enhanced by America’s favorite fruit.

56 Quills: American Pils is a light-bodied, American-style pilsner inspired by tradition with a modern twist. It’s brewed with barley, corn, rice—ingredients rooted in early American brewing – and a hint of apple that adds subtle sweetness and balance. The result is a crisp and thirst-quenching finish.

Created to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary, the beer takes its name from the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, who penned their signatures with quills to declare a new nation in 1776.

The beer will be available on tap at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove in Libertyville and Harbor Brewing locations in Lake Villa and Winthrop Harbor.

“The apple adds a subtle sweetness and balance without overpowering the beer,” said Adam B. Serbedzija, head brewer at Harbor Brewing. “The result is a crisp, refreshing pilsner that’s perfect for enjoying outdoors.”

Like the “Pursuit of Happiness: Many Journeys, One Community” exhibition opening June 27 at the Dunn Museum, 56 Quills draws inspiration from America’s 250th anniversary. While the beer honors the signing of the Declaration, the exhibition explores how Lake County residents have strengthened their communities through service, perseverance and civic engagement.

The exhibition also features “Dancing for Our Tribe,” a photography exhibit by Citizen Potawatomi artist Sharon Hoogstraten that highlights the living traditions and cultural identity of Potawatomi across all nine nations.

“Drawing from photographs and artifacts in the Dunn Museum’s collections, our new exhibition explores the people, events and traditions that have shaped Lake County through generations, making it a natural companion to 56 Quills,” director of education Alyssa Firkus said.

History enthusiasts looking for exhibits, programs and educational resources related to America’s 250th anniversary can explore the Forest Preserves’ online hub, America 250: Nature & Community, which connects national history with Lake County’s natural and cultural heritage. Visit LCFPD.org/250.