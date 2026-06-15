Construction equipment dealer to open new spot in DeKalb

The future site of Atlas Bobcat is seen on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 1901 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Atlas Bobcat, a dealer for new and used construction equipment, will soon relocate to a new spot down the road from its current location along Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, a company employee confirmed Monday.

The company will be taking over a location previously occupied by Curly’s Furniture, 1901 E. Lincoln Highway. The furniture store closed in April.

Atlas Bobcat’s inventory includes a wide range of equipment and attachments, including excavators, skid steer loaders, tractors and mowers, according to its website. The company carries brands like Green Climber and Cronkhite, among others.

Atlas Bobcat also has locations in Yorkville, West Chicago, Mokena, Ottawa, Wauconda and Elk Grove Village.

For information, visit atlasbobcat.com.