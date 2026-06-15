Bristol Fire crews contain garage fire before it spreads to Yorkville home

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a garage fire in Yorkville on June 15, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

No residents or firefighters were injured in a garage fire in Yorkville early Monday morning. The fire crew was able to contain the fire before it spread to the attached house – leaving the home habitable.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded around 7:05 a.m. on June 15 to the 1200 block of Willow Way.

All occupants of the house safely evacuated before the fire crew arrived, according to the fire district release.

Upon arrival, the fire crew was able to douse the fire with a hose line while additional crew searched the home for any more residents and checked for any fire extension, the fire district said.

Crews were on the scene for just over an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies at the scene included the Yorkville Police Department and the Oswego Fire Protection District.