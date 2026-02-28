Curly’s Furniture store in DeKalb to close April 3

Curly's Furniture is seen Feb. 25, 2026, at 1901 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The store's last day in business is April 3. (Megann Horstead)

Curly’s Furniture in DeKalb is hosting a store-closing sale where everything in its inventory must go by this spring.

The building, 1901 E. Lincoln Highway, has been sold, and the store’s last day in business is April 3, according to a social media announcement.

In-store promotions will be ongoing at Curly’s Furniture in the meantime, including for furniture, mattresses and home decor.

Curly’s Furniture first announced its plans to close its DeKalb location this winter.

In a recent post, the store took time to bid farewell to the community.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye,” the post reads. “Our DeKalb, IL location will be closing, and we want to personally thank this wonderful community for your support.”