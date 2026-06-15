July trial scheduled for Joliet man charged with first-degree murder in May shooting

A Joliet man is expected to go to trial on July 6 in a first-degree murder case but prosecutors have been facing issues with getting a company to comply with a search warrant, court records show.

Prosecutors have petitioned Will County Judge Amy Christiansen to order representatives of Blink, a subsidiary of Amazon, to demonstrate why they should not be held in contempt of court for not complying with another judge’s search warrant.

The petition was filed June 11 in the first-degree murder case against Willis Ellis, 58. The search warrant issue may be addressed at a court hearing on Thursday, about two-and-half weeks before Ellis’ trial.

Ellis is charged with the May 8 fatal shooting of Lyndon Hunt, 60, following a confrontation in the 200 block of Nicholson Street in Joliet. Ellis is accused of causing Hunt to die without lawful justification.

A witness described an “ongoing dispute” between Hunt and Ellis, who lived upstairs from Hunt at a Nicholson Street residence, according to a court filing from Will County prosecutors.

A Joliet Police Department squad vehicle seen on April 18, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

As an example, the witness claimed Ellis would “repeatedly stomp on his floor as a protest to noise” even when no one in Hunt’s part of the residence was making noise in the middle of the night, prosecutors said.

The June 11 petition from Assistant State’s Attorney Charlene Recio said Will County Judge Art Smigielski had signed a May 15 warrant for the search and seizure of audio, video and data records from Blink between April 8 and May 8.

The warrant allowed for the search and seizure of records from accounts associated with Ellis and another person, according to Recio’s petition.

But the company has not “complied with the search warrant” as of June 11, Recio’s petition said.

On May 14, prosecutors filed a petition to keep Ellis in jail that said a witness had provided Blink camera video which recorded “an incident immediately preceding the shooting as well as the shooting itself.”

“There is a ‘skip’ in between the two portions of video provided, likely due to the motion activated nature of the camera,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said there is no evidence on the video Hunt was armed and no evidence recovered on scene indicating Hunt was armed.