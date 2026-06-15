A watch or a warning: Here’s what to know about severe weather alerts

Jake Cook of Inverengy volunteers his time by removing sheet metal from a damaged home from the tornado on Sunbury Drive on Monday, June 15, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois is right in the middle of storm season as shown by the severe weather outbreak that saw tornadoes rip through parts of northern Illinois last week.

Severe weather is forecast again this week, beginning with thunderstorms on Tuesday, followed by more severe storms on Wednesday with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, hail, wind damage and more tornadoes.

A fallen tree in front of a house in Bartlett following strong storms and a suspected tornado on June 11, 2026. (Photo provided by Daniel Gunsteen)

Now is the time to download the National Weather Service app and apps from your local emergency management agency, if available in your region.

While weather apps and local news issue alerts and warnings as storms approach, the meaning and severity of these warnings are not always clear.

Shaw Local takes a look at understanding different kinds of storms and what levels of alerts mean for emergency preparedness.

A watch or a warning

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means weather conditions in the area could result in tornadoes.

People in the impacted area should take inventory of their emergency plans and supplies and should “be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching,” the agency said.

A tornado warning is an indication to take action because a tornado has been spotted or indicated on radar. A warning means there is “imminent danger to life and property” and that people in the area should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building away from windows, the weather service said.

Tornado warnings usually impact a smaller area than tornado watches.

If a tornado emergency alert is issued the National Weather Service said that people in the area should “seek shelter immediately.”

These alerts are only declared when “a violent tornado has touched down in the watch area” and indicate a “severe threat to human life and property with catastrophic damage confirmed,” the agency said.

People in an area experiencing a tornado emergency are instructed to seek refuge in the safest location possible.

A Joliet police car responds to a tree down on West Jefferson Street in Joliet following afternoon storms that caused widespread damage and power outages in the city on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Thunderstorms

Unlike tornadoes, there are only two levels of alerts for thunderstorms: a watch and a warning.

A warning is the more severe of the two alerts.

If a thunderstorm watch is called, severe storms are possible in the area and residents should “stay informed and be ready to act” if a warning is issued, the weather service said.

During a severe thunderstorm warning, life and property could be in imminent danger from high winds, hail, or lightning. People in the area of a thunderstorm warning are advised to take shelter in a substantial building.

Flooding on the streets of Momence in May 2020. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Floods and flash floods

Another potentially dangerous side effect of heavy storms is the possibility of flooding or flash flooding.

A flood advisory is issued “when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance,” the NWS said. These alerts are issued when flooding is not expected to be serious but could cause “significant inconvenience” and could be dangerous if caution is not used, the agency said.

A flood watch is issued when “conditions are favorable for flooding,” according to the NWS, however, it does not mean that flooding will occur in the watch area.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or already occurring due to heavy rain.

Flash floods differ from regular flooding because they are “sudden and violent floods that can take between minutes and hours to develop,” the NWS said.

If a flash flood warning is issued, it means a flash flood is imminent or already occurring in an area and people who live in flood prone areas should move immediately to higher ground.

Large trees are down in front yards along Buell Avenue in Joliet following a late afternoon storm that caused widespread damage in the Joliet area on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The storm was classified as a derecho. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

What’s a derecho?

During storm season, areas of Illinois can experience derechos, also sometimes called “inland hurricanes.”

The National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service defines derechos as “fast-moving bands of thunderstorms with destructive winds.”

These winds can be as strong as those found in hurricanes or tornadoes, but move in straight lines instead of cyclone patterns.

Derechos form due to a phenomenon known as a downburst. These downbursts occur when wet air from a thunderstorm meets the drier air surrounding it and the water in the air evaporates, cooling the surrounding air.

The cooled air rapidly sinks to the ground creating intense winds. These downbursts create a chain reaction, expanding the derecho, which can stretch for hundreds of miles, the NESDIS said.

Derechos are rare occurrences but can cause extreme damage. If one occurs, people are advised to take shelter indoors. While radar can spot a derecho forming, there are no official warning systems for them, the NESDIS said.

The Illinois State Climatologist estimates that a derecho will hit in Illinois every year or two. Two of these storms impacted parts of Illinois in 2024, with the larger of the two moving through the northern Illinois and Chicago on July 15.

The storm left thousands without power across Iowa, Illinois and Indiana and spawned flash flooding and more than 30 tornadoes. Meteorologists at the time said the storms of that intensity typically only occur every five to 10 years.

Microbursts, small but powerful

Similarly, a microburst also can form from highly specific atmospheric conditions within a thunderstorm, however, unlike derechos, microbursts only impact a very small area.

The National Weather Service describes microbursts as “a localized column of sinking air, or downdraft, within a thunderstorm less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.”

During a thunderstorm’s development, some raindrops and hailstones can become suspended in an updraft and hang in the upper portion of the storm system. When the air cools and sinks, the updraft weakens and no longer can support the precipitation.

“As a result, the core plummets to the ground. As it hits the ground it spreads out in all directions. The location in which the microburst first hits the ground experiences the highest wind and greatest damage,” the NWS said.

Wind in a microburst can reach up to 100 mph and can do major damage to property, trees, or people caught in the burst area.

The NWS advises that rare events like these are why severe thunderstorm alerts should be taken as seriously as tornado alerts. Microbursts cannot be predicted more than a few hours before they could potentially form.