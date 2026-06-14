Elder Abuse Awareness Walk is June 15 in DeKalb

Runners from waist down on a boardwalk (WoodysPhotos/iStock)

Elder Care Services will hold its 2026 World Elder Abuse Awareness Walk for residents in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The walk is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Northwestern Medicine Health and Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

Participants can help raise awareness about elder abuse. The theme of the walk is “Taking Steps Against Abuse.” Awareness walk T-shirts cost $20. The T-shirt proceeds will support Elder Care Services programs and services.

Registration is encouraged. The registration will be due by midnight June 14. To register or buy a T-shirt, visit ecsdekalb.org/weaad-walk.

For information, call 815-758-6550.