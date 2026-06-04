DeKalb library’s Camp Creativity begins June 4

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Northern Illinois University College of Education to offer a Camp Creativity for children ages five to 10.
The free camp will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 and 18, July 2 and 16 and Aug. 6 in the library’s children’s department, 309 Oak St.
The camp will feature exploring a central theme through curated stories and hands-on activities. The themes include “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” ambitious architects, discovering creativity, sea creatures and plants.
No registration is required
For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.