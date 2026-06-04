DeKalb library’s Camp Creativity begins June 4

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Northern Illinois University College of Education to offer a Camp Creativity for children ages five to 10.

The free camp will be held at 1 p.m. June 4 and 18, July 2 and 16 and Aug. 6 in the library’s children’s department, 309 Oak St.

The camp will feature exploring a central theme through curated stories and hands-on activities. The themes include “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” ambitious architects, discovering creativity, sea creatures and plants.

No registration is required

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.