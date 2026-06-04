Women of Distinction: McHenry County honorees stitch together fabric of community

Shaw Local/Northwest Herald's 2026 Women of Distinction Award recipients are: (front row from left) Lori Parrish; Betty Koch; Ariya Rose, standing in for her mother, Rachel Skubiszewski; Heidi Olsen, Lisa Haderlein; (back row from left) Emily Smith; Jaki Berggren; Becky Morris; Jessica Lombard; and Carol Chrisman. The women were honored at a reception Wednesday June 3, 2026, at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Anyone who quilts knows that a finished piece never comes together easily, Jaki Berggren said.

Berggren, president and CEO of the county’s tourism bureau, Naturally McHenry County, said that for quilters like her, the process includes frustration, seams stitched together only to be ripped back out and “mistakes that sometimes are not noticed until the quilt is complete.”

But those imperfections are what make the final piece both beautiful and unique to that quilter, Berggren said Wednesday as she accepted one of 10 Women of Distinction awards.

[ See more photos of Shaw Local/Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction honorees ]

Now in its 14th year, the Shaw Local/Northwest Herald award recognizes women throughout McHenry County who make a difference in their communities as mentors, leaders and role models.

This year, almost 100 women from different backgrounds, businesses and towns were nominated, said Laura Shaw, Shaw Local’s market manager. More than 300 people attended the awards luncheon, held Wednesday at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

It’s stories like Berggren’s, and the work she and the other honorees and nominees do in the community, that makes McHenry County what it is, Shaw said.

“Seeing these incredible women recognized for the way they lead, serve, and uplift others is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make in our community,” Shaw said.

Berggren sees similarities between quilting – taking individual beautiful pieces of fabric and connecting it to others just as unique – as very similar to the community she lives and works in.

“None of us makes it on our own, and the true beauty lies in the individuality of each of us coming together to build this community,” Berggren said.

The other 2026 honorees are:

Sponsors of awards and luncheon include: BMO Bank, the Community Foundation for McHenry County, Caldwell Consulting Group, McHenry County College Education to Empowerment, JH Events and Flowers, CASA of McHenry County, Naturally McHenry County and Tricoci Salon & Spa.