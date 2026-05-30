Kaneland’s 4x100, 4x200 relays finish prelims second: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 2A State Championship: At Charleston, the Sycamore 4x800 earned the final qualifying spot for Saturday’s finals.

Prelims for both 2A and 3A were Friday. Finals in all three classes are Saturday. Results in all events were not available online in all field events preliminaries.

Jack Daskal, Josh Miller, Liam Berry and Lucas Miller took the 12th and final qualifying spot in 8:02.6, more than 2 seconds ahead of Tolono Unity.

Colton VanDyke, Jackson Boryc, Noah Cornell and Benjamin Karl took second for Kaneland in the 4x100 in 42.04, less than 0.4 off the winning team from Metamora to qualify for the finals.

VanDyke, Cornell, Boryc and Karl were also second in the 4x200 in 1:27.69.

Kaneland junior Gavin Smith took 11th in the 800, finishing 1:56.97 and 2 seconds off from a Top 5 finish.

Class 3A State Championship: At Charleston, DeKalb junior long jumper Drake Gay cleared 6.7 meters to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

Gay was one of two underclassmen to make the finals.