DeKalb Township to appoint Katherine McLaughlin as clerk

Trustee Katherine McLaughlin has been selected as DeKalb Township’s pick to serve as its next clerk.

At a recent board meeting, the Township voted in support of McLaughlin’s appointment as clerk, according to a social media announcement by the Township.

The board’s decision comes in the wake of a vacancy created in April when current Township Clerk Joan Protano announced her plans to resign and continue serving in her role only through the end of May.

In June, Laughlin will be officially sworn in as clerk.

Her appointment as clerk will prompt a subsequent vacancy on the Township Board of Trustees. The Township intends to explore filling the available trustee seat soon, according to the announcement.

Those interested should keep an eye out for application materials expected to be shared by the Township in the coming days.