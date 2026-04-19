DeKalb Township seeks to fill clerk vacancy

DeKalb Township is looking to gauge interest in the community for serving as its next clerk, according to a news release.

Township officials intend to make an appointment to fill the vacancy at their May 19 board meeting.

The vacancy was created this past winter when Clerk Joan Watson-Protano announced her resignation from the board due to a change in residency outside the township’s boundaries, according to a release.

If selected, an appointee to the position will serve out the remainder of a term set to expire in May 2029.

There are two requirements to serve as a clerk: be a legal voter and be a resident of DeKalb Township for at least one year, according to a release.

A description of what the position entails is posted to the township’s website and available upon request.

Anyone interested in serving as a clerk is encouraged to submit a letter of interest no later than May 1, according to a release.