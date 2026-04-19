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DeKalb Township seeks to fill clerk vacancy

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025.

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

By Megann Horstead

DeKalb Township is looking to gauge interest in the community for serving as its next clerk, according to a news release.

Township officials intend to make an appointment to fill the vacancy at their May 19 board meeting.

The vacancy was created this past winter when Clerk Joan Watson-Protano announced her resignation from the board due to a change in residency outside the township’s boundaries, according to a release.

If selected, an appointee to the position will serve out the remainder of a term set to expire in May 2029.

There are two requirements to serve as a clerk: be a legal voter and be a resident of DeKalb Township for at least one year, according to a release.

A description of what the position entails is posted to the township’s website and available upon request.

Anyone interested in serving as a clerk is encouraged to submit a letter of interest no later than May 1, according to a release.

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Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead writes about DeKalb news, events and happenings for the Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local News Network. Support my work with likes, clicks and subscriptions.