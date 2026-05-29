Parker Murry, Marshall Ledbetter into high jump finals: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track

Class 1A State Championships: At Charleston, Indian Creek’s Parker Murry and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Marshall Ledbetter were each one of 20 high jumpers to clear 1.88 meters to reach Saturday’s finals.

Preliminaries for Class 1A were Thursday, with 2A and 3A prelims scheduled for Friday. Not all preliminary results were available on the IHSA website, including most of the field events where IC and H-BR had their highly seeded athletes.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Alex Casanas finished the 400 in 50.75, the eighth-best prelim time and just over two seconds off the top time.

Boys tennis

IHSA State Championship: Sycamore juniors Easton Schuld and Sam Eich made it into the third consolation round, losing a long battle to Teddy Marinc and Jackson Zemac of St. Francis, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-5.

The Spartans’ double team was the only one of the three entries to win a match. James McConkie and Graham Willrett were two-and-done, as was Luke Curtis.

All five Sycamore competitors were juniors.

Schuld and Eich opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Joseph Bertaina and Charlie Unal. They won their first consolation bracket match 6-4, 7-6 (5) against Sterling’s Jacob DePirro and Ryan Sochowski.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 2, St. Francis 1: At Wheaton in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional, Jackson MacDonald allowed no runs and four hits in five innings as No. 6 Sycamore beat No. 3 St. Francis.

MacDonald struck out nine and worked around a walk, a hit batter and four wild pitches. He singled home Ryker Rissman in the first.

Sycamore (16-15) pushed the lead to 2-0 in the sixth when Adam Eder singled, Ben Anderson walked, the runners advanced on a wild pitch and Sawyer Valdez flew out on a sacrifice fly. St. Francis scored in the bottom of the sixth but got no closer.

The winning Spartans face No. 2 Wheaton Academy with a trip to the Sycamore Regional on the line.

Burlington Central 7, Kaneland 3: In a Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal, Kanon Baxley had a pair of hits in the loss for the Knights (16-15-1).