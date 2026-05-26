Colten Sargent, Jacob Orin have 3 hits each in Hinckley-Big Rock win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Indian Creek 8: At Hinckley in a Class 1A Somonauk Regional play-in game, Colten Sargent and Jacob Orin each had three hits as the No. 7 Royals (6-15) advanced to face No. 2 Yorkville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Orin scored three runs and Trent Ridderhoff scored twice to go with two hits. Wyatt Conforti had two hits and two RBIs.

The No. 10 Timberwolves (1-22) scored five in the top of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead, but the Royals scored five in the bottom of the frame to take the lead back for good.

Luke Badal pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit and keeping the Timberwolves off the board.

The first eight hitters in the Indian Creek lineup each scored a run. Rhett Crutcher and Addux Pearson each scored twice as the Timberwolves’ season ended.

Hiawatha 9, Schaumburg Christian 7: At Schaumburg in a Class 1A Hiawatha Regional play-in game, Bentley Payne had three hits and two RBIs in the win.

Aiden Cooper had three RBIs and Tim Pruitt scored twice.

The No. 9 Hawks advance to face No. 1 Forreston at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Aurora Central Catholic 5, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Aurora, the No. 9 Cogs (12-19) season came to an end in a Class 2A Johnsburg Regional play-in game.