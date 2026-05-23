Kaneland wins softball regional: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Kaneland 6, Belvidere North 1: In the Class 3A Kaneland Regional championship game, Lilliyana Crawford was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Knights reached the Belvidere North sectional.

The No. 3 Knights will face No. 2 Woodstock North at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Madison Kossakowski had two hits and scored twice. Riley Cooper had three hits and Makayla Jonutz had two.

Ellie Peck pitched a complete game and didn’t allow an earned run in a five-hitter. She allowed three walks and struck out eight.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 12, Wauconda 11: At Sycamore, Jackson MacDonald scored on the second wild pitch of an at-bat to Adam Eder in the win for the Spartans.

MacDonald reached on a walk, one of two in the game he drew. He also drove in two runs and scored one. Eder homered earlier in the game and finished with two hits and two runs. Caleb Tindall, Ben Anderson and Sawyer Valdez had two hits and two runs. Valdez and Tindall had two RBIs.

The Spartans led 8-3 after three and 11-7 after six.

Kettle Moraine (Wisconsin) 3, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, Jackson Valenti pitched five innings and allowed three runs, none earned, in the loss.

Valenti allowed five hits and a walk. He struck out seven.