Stage 212 auditions for ‘Firebringer’ set for May 29 and 30

Stage 212 will hold auditions for its 2026 off-season production of the musical comedy “Firebringer” at 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

“Firebringer” director Isaac Alvarado will need a cast of 13 people in various lead and supporting roles. Participants must be ages 18 and older. Auditions consist of a reading from the script and a dance combination. Auditioners also may sing 60 seconds of a comedic musical theater song. Appropriate footwear will be required. Participants also must bring a backing track and comfortable shoes and clothes.

Video submissions will be accepted through 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30. The submissions must include a side reading, a 60-second comedic musical theater song performance with backing track and dance combination. The videos must be submitted as unlisted YouTube links or MP4 videos via email to isaacalvarado101@gmail.com.

Callbacks will be held Sunday, May 31. Registration is required. To register, visit stage212.org.

Performances of “Firebringer” will be held Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Stage 212 is located at 700 First St. in La Salle.